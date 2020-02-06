Alcohol pouring out of taps in a Kerala district due to excise department’s callousness

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Mumbai, February 6
Kerala -- also known as God’s own country, might just become a one-stop paradise for wine connoisseurs as 18 families in Chalakkudy district witnessed alcohol gushing out of taps in their homes. The concoction of beer, brandy, and rum poured out of regular taps on February 3, Monday, reported Manoramaonline.
Residents of the Solomon’s Avenue apartment near the KSRTC bus stand in Thrissur’s Chalakkudy smelled a pungent odour on Sunday evening. The very next day, they were shocked to receive running liquor instead of running water from the taps.
How did this happen?
The act was carried out by a group of excise officials from Irinjalakuda, who callously dumped 6,000 litres of beer and other intoxicants into a pit dug up in the compound, reported Manoramaonline.
According to the owner of the building cited in The NewsMinute (TNM) report, there used to be a bar named Rachana Bar. It was shut down six years ago by the Excise Department, and their liquor stock was sealed.
The department had completed the legal formalities lately and dumped the stock of liquor into the pit they had dug in Solomon Avenue’s compound. The pit was dug so close to the apartment’s well that the spirits percolated through the thin layers of soil and contaminated 20,000 liters of water.
On Sunday evening, the residents filed a complaint at Chalakudy police station. In the night, Municipality and health officials tested the water to confirm the presence of liquor.
Later, the authorities supplied 5,000 litres of drinking water to the apartment.
The owner of the bar has agreed to reimburse the expenses borne by the society to restore the water well. Meanwhile, the excise department has been draining out water from the well to clean it further, TNM report added.
After getting to know about the incident, Deputy Excise Commissioner TK Sanu said that the Excise officials were unaware of the presence of the open well nearby otherwise they would have dumped it somewhere else. He further told that usually, excise officials prefer distilleries. However, it was just 2,000 bottles, so they decided to dump them into the nearest pit, as per TNM report.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Build a good corpus that will take care of expenses, debt repayments and investments
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Measures ensure that those in the lower income bracket are left with more money
My spouse and I have savings of ₹16 lakh that would be used as down payment for purchasing a flat. The planned ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...