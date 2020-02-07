All communities have won: PM Modi on the signing of Bodo Peace Accord

Speaking at an event to celebrate the Bodo Peace Accord in Kokrajhar in Assam on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said that a "new dawn of permanent peace" has arrived in the State.

Addressing a massive public rally to celebrate the signing of the Accord on January 27 that is expected to bring lasting peace to the troubled State, Modi said now the time was to work together for peace and development of the NorthEast. “We will not allow violence to return,” he asserted.

It is time to implement Clause 6 of Assam Accord, Centre will work expeditiously once the report is submitted, the prime minister said. "All communities have won with signing of Bodo peace accord," he said.

The Prime Minister also sought to assuage the concerns of people of the region over implementation of the new citizenship law. “Canard is being spread that lakhs of people settlers will come from outside after the enactment of CAA. Nothing of that sort will happen,” he said. “The Bodo accord is a victory for all communities and sections of society. There are no losers,” he said.

Nobody addressed the issues of Northeast, and allowed disturbances to continue; this approach distanced people of region and they lost faith in Constitution, PM Modi said, adding that the region was under AFSPA for a long time, but Tripura and parts of other States are not covered by it anymore.