All-India rain deficit at 2% on weak monsoon over South Peninsula

Despite the heavy rain over parts of the country, all-India statistics show a two per cent deficit (normal, by India Meteorological Department categorisation) as on Thursday, thanks mainly to weakened activity over South Peninsula after the monsoon belt migrated to North and East India.
At no point during the entire four months of the annual monsoon can the rains be expected to spread uniformly across spatial and temporal scales. Its internal dynamics are such that at a given time locally heavy rains may trigger floods in one part of the country even as hot and dry spells prevail in others.
For instance, Thursday saw large rain deficits or no-rain (Rayalaseema) areas across the South Peninsula; and Marathawada, Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat over Central India, even while the normally wet Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra yielded deficient rain, as per IMD statistics.
There is not much relief seen for the South Peninsula during the first week of August during when the monsoon is expected to stay indifferent even as it remains active elsewhere over North and East India. Things may turn for the better with Kerala and Coastal Karnataka getting rains into the second week.
Meanwhile, on Friday morning, the IMD located a prevailing monsoon-driving and well-marked low-pressure area over East India over the interior parts of the plains of West Bengal after it moved entirely overnight to within the Indian territories from Bangladesh and adjoining Bay of Bengal waters. The ‘low’ may move over across Jharkhand, South Bihar and South Uttar Pradesh over next two days.
It will being fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Odisha, plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar on Friday and Saturday and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from Friday to Monday, the IMD said. Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh today and over East Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.
As for North-West India, the current spell of widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls may continue over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana until Friday and reduce in intensity thereafter. West Rajasthan too has managed to get some rain.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over Uttar Pradesh during the next five days until August 3. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls may continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh until Tuesday. Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh until Saturday.
