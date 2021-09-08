All set for drone trials for vaccine, medicine delivery

The trials for delivery of medicines and vaccines using drones will be taken up in Vikarabad near Hyderabad from September 9 till October 17, under the ‘Medicine From The Sky’ project of Telangana.

The first of such trials of Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flights for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines will be tested. Drone delivery start-up firm Skye Air Mobility, Blue Dart and Telangana Government are part of the consortium handling the project.

Skye Air has joined hands with BlueDart Express to provide drone-based delivery and drone flights to conduct these trials.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart said, “While the nation is focusing on achieving 100 per cent vaccination, the current situation calls for a much deeper penetration of vaccines, especially in the remote areas. Delivery of vaccination through drones will help achieve this goal.”

Swapnik Jakkampundi, co-Founder, Skye Air Mobility, said

“We will give the first live demonstration trials conducted in realtime with real vaccines and medicines,” he said.

As per the Expression on Interest, the company will have two certified remote pilots who have been specifically trained for the BVLOS trials during the project.

The Telangana government is exploring the scope of delivery of medical and healthcare provisions through drones across the State.

The Project’s first two days of the trials will be flying in the visual line of sight between 500 to 700 meters from the base. From September 11 onwards BVLOS drone flights will take place for 9-10 km. These flights will be with consignments of vaccine, medical samples and other healthcare items.