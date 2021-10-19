All set for release of water from Idukki reservoir for the first time after 2018

Authorities have shifted more than 200 members of 64 families in the downstream areas of the Idukki dam reservoir, the largest in Kerala, in preparation for opening three of its five shutters at 11 am this (Tuesday) morning following rain in the catchment area.

It is for the first time since the Great Floods of 2018, and the fifth time in history, that owner and operator Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will resort to letting go of some of its ‘carefully guarded and invaluable resource’ from the hydel project, KSEB Chairman, B Ashok, said.

Estimated revenue loss

The power utility estimates that lifting one shutter by 50 cm will lead to a loss of Rs 1,875 per second in revenue it would have generated if the same had been harnessed to generate hydel power, which the massive project has been been set up for.

This would translate into a revenue loss of Rs 67,50,000 in an hour, and more than Rs 2 crore if three of the five shutters are lifted for the same duration. One ft of water drained from the reservoir will set the reservoir back by 850 cubic ft and the KSEB by Rs 14 crore in revenue in three hours, which is what it takes to lift one shutter by 50 cm and close it down.

The year 2018 precedent

During the 2018 Great Floods, all five shutters were opened in phases and kept in that position for 30 days, releasing as much as half of the reservoir’s contents, totalling an estimated 1063.25 million cu ft, equivalent to 1,500 mu of generated power. It would have been sufficient to fuel the state’s power requirement for 23 days.

Three years down the line, a wiser KSEB is seeking to trim any such loss in storage and revenue by timing the releases in advance and in a controlled manner. The utility wants to make sure that it would not be required to act in one fell swoop and incur what to its mind is an ‘an eminently preventable drawdown of its precious resources.’

Idamalayar, Pampa opened

Meanwhile, earlier this (Tuesday) morning, authorities opened two shutters each of the Idamalayar and the Pamba reservoirs, two of the other large dams in the state, as rains broke out in the catchment areas just as in the case of Idukki ahead of the arrival of the North-East monsoon.

This came to happen only the morning after parts of the body of the 29 persons who perished in some of the most violent floods and landslides witnessed since 2018, even rivalling it in some cases, in the scenic rural outback of Kottayam district.

Two shutters of the Pampa reservoir were lifted by 30 cm each, while those of Idamalayar by 80 cm on Tuesday after people in the downstream areas were served a mandatory warning of a rise of of up to 10 cm in River Pampa and up to a metre in River Periyar, into which the released water empties.