Allegations against Anil Deshmukh tarnished Maharashtra’s image: BJP leader

The allegations of corruption levelled by a senior IPS officer and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh against the Home Minister of Maharashtra have tarnished the state’s image. The Maharashtra Governor should seek a report from the Chief Minister on the matter and send it to the President of India, said senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Monday.

A delegation of BJP leaders is expected to call upon the Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Wednesday.

Singh, who was until recently Mumbai Police Commissioner, on Saturday created a furore by writing a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray alleging that State Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh was indulging in corruption and had asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector, Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore every month.

At a press conference, Mungantiwar said that a police officer with the rank of Director General of Police has levelled very serious allegations, and these must be investigated by a High Court judge, under the supervision of the Supreme Court or by the CBI. Referring to the state’s current situation with the one in 1980 when President’s rule was imposed, the BJP demanded the Governor must look into the matter.

Singh had already informed NCP President Sharad Pawar, the Chief Minister and key members of the Cabinet about all these issues at the Chief Minister's residence. However, the Chief Minister did not seem to take notice of his complaint. He did not even bother to publish a statement from the government about the allegations. The Chief Minister is unable to take action against the concerned minister, Mungantiwar added.