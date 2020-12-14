Allow bars in Kerala to serve higher guest arrivals: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kerala, has suggested that the Government of Kerala consider permitting eligible hotels in the State to open bars and serve alcohol ahead of Christmas to build on a significant uptick in tourist arrivals during the past one month.

Fresh arrivals are confined to leisure properties since prospects of open spaces, family villas and less congestion find favour with guests than the closed spaces of business hotels. This is also reflected in how business hotels have failed to find desired traction even as leisure properties have recovered, says an industry source.

Occupancy levels up

According to him, a leading beach property at Kovalam near here achieved 100 per cent occupancy of three days in the last week. It was 75 per cent on Sunday. There is a break-up of 50:50 for the most part between guests from within Kerala and those from outside, the source added.

“Guests are willing to pay also. We are getting good rates. But business hotels are yet to pick up due to grounding of flights. Leisure properties are doing well across the country. This is what has prompted a request from the industry to open up bars in eligible properties ahead of Christmas.”

CII Tourism Panel demand

The Tourism Panel of CII, Kerala, headed by Jose Dominic has recommended that hotels may be given permission to open up bars and serve alcohol if they hold due and valid permits from the government and have paid up licence fee.

The panel also recalled that Kerala has been able to showcase what it described as the excellent work done by the government in the wellness area. People are now keen to travel to Kerala to experience wellness. Hence the need for resuming the wellness and spa services, it said.

There is a huge potential in this segment waiting to be tapped, which could help the industry to partially alleviate its financial crisis. Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman, CII, Kerala, has spoken to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, and is hopeful of a favourable decision at the earliest.