Allow nursing mothers to work from home: Centre tells States

The Union Labour Ministry has advised State Governments and Union Territories to encourage nursing mothers to work from home.

In an advisory on Tuesday, it said nursing mothers are vulnerable to the pandemic and need to be protected. They should be encouraged to work from home under the enabling provision of Section 5(5) of the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017.

“The State Governments and UTs have been further requested that advisories may be issued to the employers for allowing nursing mothers to work from home as per section 5(5) of the Act wherever nature of work so allows,” a government release said.

This will enable nursing mothers to continue to work and contribute to a happy workforce, it said.