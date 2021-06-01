National

Allow nursing mothers to work from home: Centre tells States

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 01, 2021

Says they are vulnerable to Covid and should be protected

The Union Labour Ministry has advised State Governments and Union Territories to encourage nursing mothers to work from home.

In an advisory on Tuesday, it said nursing mothers are vulnerable to the pandemic and need to be protected. They should be encouraged to work from home under the enabling provision of Section 5(5) of the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017.

Also read:Burnout and depression spiral among India’s traumatized doctors

“The State Governments and UTs have been further requested that advisories may be issued to the employers for allowing nursing mothers to work from home as per section 5(5) of the Act wherever nature of work so allows,” a government release said.

This will enable nursing mothers to continue to work and contribute to a happy workforce, it said.

Published on June 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.