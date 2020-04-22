Allow us to sell directly to consumers, say Maharashtra craft brewers

The Maharashtra chapter of the Craft Brewers Association of India (CBAI) has demanded that the State government allow craft breweries to package and sell directly to consumers and retail shops. This would not only help them survive but also contribute to the economy in terms of tax payment and jobs, said the Association, a non-profit collective of brewers and brewery owners.

A press statement issued by the Maharashtra chapter of CBAI said said that with bars shuttered and events standing cancelled, the necessary but tough social distancing measures have triggered a chain of consequences, the impact of which will be felt over the next few months by consumers.

According to a recent poll conducted by the CBAI, Maharashtra chapter, an overwhelming 92 per cent of the craft breweries in the State might not be able to survive for more than a month or two, given the current costs of social distancing and lockdown measures. The remaining 8 per cent fear that they won’t even be able to make it through this month.

“Unlike the larger brands that have other sales channels like retail shops, which make up the bulk of their revenue, the craft breweries by law are only allowed to sell to restaurants and bars, in bulk. Consequently, the small craft brewers are the worst affected by the hit taken by the hospitality sector,” the press statement added.

“Last year, when the Maharashtra government introduced reforms for the agricultural sector, it suddenly opened up means for small and marginal farmers to sell their produce directly to the end-consumers. Allowing small craft brewers the ability to sell directly to the end-consumer, similarly, would be the easiest way to save the industry and ensure its long-term viability and a win-win for all,” it further said.