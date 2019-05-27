Amaravati: Dark clouds hover over AP’s capital in the making as Jagan takes over

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
Uncertainty looms large over Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh, in the wake of post-poll realities.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, President of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), who will be swearing-in as the new Chief Minister on May 30, had already announced a probe into ‘land scams’ in the capital region.
The previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government led by N Chandrababu Naidu had commenced work on the capital after acquiring 33,000 acres in the Mangalagiri-Guntur region through land pooling.
As per ‘the 91 (4) agreement’ between farmers and the State government, the latter has to hand back plots to all farmers who gave lands, with physical infrastructure. However, this process has not been completed yet.
“Will the new government honour the promise of previous government? This is our major concern now,’’ said Ramesh, a farmer from Mandadam village in the capital region, when approached by BusinessLine.
Some also fear that the capital might be moved away to some other location by the YSRCP for political and economic gains.
“Even during the election campaign, Reddy hinted at taking a re-look at the capital. His statement on Sunday indicating a probe further confirms our fears,’’ says Narayana in Velagapudi village.
There is also a feeling that in view of the legal protection, there may not be big loss as well. “Any government will have to honour legal commitments, or else, the farmers can seek their land back,’’ said Raghava Reddy of Kunchanapalem Village.
“In fact, more than farmers, there are many benami owners of land who will be hit if there is a probe,’’ he added.
According to E Sekhar, a realtor, new registrations have almost been halted in the region after the elections and the expected win of the YSRCP. “There has been a 20-25 per cent dip in prices for those who wish to sell immediately,’’ he said.
In the last five years, however, land prices have spiralled in Tulluru, Velagapudi, Mandadam, Nerukonda and Nelapadu, among others. The value has shot up from ₹30-70 lakh to ₹3-4 crore an acre.
As per the estimates of the previous government, the cost of construction of a new capital has been pegged at ₹51,000 crore. As the State’s debt now stands at ₹2.57 lakh crore, it remains to be seen how the new government will mobilise funds and honour the promises made by the TDP government to farmers who gave land.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...