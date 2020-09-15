Amazon opens 2 new fulfilment centres in Telangana

E-commerce major Amazon India has expanded its fulfilment infrastructure in Telangana by opening two new fulfilment centres in Hyderabad ahead of the festival season.

With this expansion, Amazon.in now has a storage capacity of over 4.5 million cubic feet spread across four fulfilment centres. It also expanded its sorting centre. The firm, which now has a sortation area of over one lakh square feet in the State, has a network of over 23,000 sellers in the State.

“This expansion will help sellers offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighbouring states ahead of the upcoming festive season,” a company statement has said.

“This network expansion will help create thousands of work opportunities and help us support small and medium businesses in the region to fulfil their customer orders. It will also provide an economic boost to the Telangana e-commerce ecosystem across packaging, transportation and logistics,” Prakash Kumar Dutta, Director of Fulfilment Centres and Supply Chain, Amazon India, has said.