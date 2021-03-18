Amazon Web Services partners Atal Innovation Mission

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), the Government of India’s flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable digital and cloud computing skills at over 7,000 Atal Tinkering Labs.

Amazon Web Service will also empower ed-tech start-ups and student innovators in more than 80 Atal Incubation Centers and Atal Community Innovation Centers.

Rahul Sharma, President of AWS India and South Asia said, “Innovation skills are extremely important for changes on the ground, this will empower students to develop changes for tomorrow, we want to propagate enquiry-based learning and design thinking through our curriculum. Furthermore, it is important to nurture nascent ed-tech and student-led start-ups to create that culture of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”.

“Collaborative relationships with large organisations such as Amazon are very important” said Ramanath Ramanathan, Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission. “Because we want to bring in value addition from what they are able to offer, through their domain expertise. Collaboration between industry, government, academia and global partners is very crucial for every one of Atal Innovation’s initiatives”

AWS’s Asia Pacific Skilling Report revealed that across six countries in the Asia-Pacific region, India had the largest number of digitally skilled workers. However, these workers only constituted 12 per cent of the total workers in India.