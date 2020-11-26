Amazon Web Services suffers large-scale outage, affects multiple internet services

Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of Amazon Inc’s most popular cloud services, suffered large-scale outage on Thursday.

AWS is Amazon’s internet infrastructure service that supports many websites and apps. Amazon first acknowledged the issue at 1:24 AM IST on Thursday.

“We’re currently experiencing increased error rates for Kinesis Data Streams within our US-EAST-1 Region, affecting other services within the region. Please watch our Service Health Dashboard for details: http://go.aws/shd. We are actively working to resolve the issue,” Amazon tweeted from its AWS Support account.

Kinesis is a major part of Amazon’s cloud services that collects, processes and analyses real-time data.

Amazon had then resolved the issues impacting the service. However, it is yet to completely restore the service as it was.

“We have now fully mitigated the impact to the subsystem within Kinesis that is responsible for the processing of incoming requests and are no longer seeing increased error rates or latencies. However, we are not yet taking the full traffic load and are working to relax request throttles on the service. Over the next few hours, we expect to relax these throttles to previous levels. We expect customers to begin seeing recovery as these throttles are relaxed over this timeframe,” Amazon wrote on the AWS Service Health Dashboard at 7:53 AM IST.

Say it in Tamil, on Amazon site or app

“CloudWatch metrics remain delayed in the US-EAST-1 Region. Once we have restored the throttles for Kinesis to previous levels, we will be restoring CloudWatch metrics functionality. We expect to see recovery of CloudWatch metrics at that stage for new incoming metrics, but the backlog of metrics may take additional time to populate,” it added.

Affected services

According to the dashboard, services impacted due to the issue include ACM, Amplify Console, AppStream2, AppSync, Athena, Batch, CodeArtifact, CodeGuru Profiler, CodeGuru Reviewer, CloudFormation, CloudMap, CloudTrail, Connect, Comprehend, DynamoDB, Elastic Beanstalk, EventBridge, IoT Services, Lambda, LEX, Macie, Managed Blockchain, Marketplace, MediaLive, MediaConvert, Personalize, RDS Performance Insights, Rekognition, SageMaker, and Workspaces.

According to The Verge, Amazon stated that the issues had affected only one out if the 23 AWS regions.

However, the problem has impacted various internet services. Multiple websites, apps and services took to Twitter stating that their services had been affected by the outage. This includes The Washington Post, video-streaming service Roku, Adobe Spark and Flickr. It also includes 1Password, Acorns, Anchor, Autodesk, Capital Gazette, Coinbase, DataCamp, Getaround, Glassdoor, Flickr, iRobot, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pocket, RadioLab, RSS Podcasting, Tampa Bay Times, Vonage, and WNYC, as per the report.