American Corner opened in Andhra University, Vizag

An American Corner has been set up at Andhra University (AU), Visakhapatnam, making it the third centre in the country.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating the centre, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy the outreach programme will further be enhanced to have an American Consul in Visakhapatnam hopefully in near future.

“Having American Corner in AU will go a long way in bridging the skill gap and also supporting students to study abroad in the best universities,’’ he said.

The American Corner is a partnership between the US Consulate and Andhra University, which aims to provide educational and cultural opportunities for the students.

The US Consul General Joel Reifman said Corner would play a ‘pivotal’ role in turning many opportunities into reality.

It also offers space for public gathering and focuses on development of English language, women empowerment, provides latest information on US education and to bridge the gap between the US and Andhra Pradesh, according to a release.