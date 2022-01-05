Amid Covid-19 surge, Karnataka government announces weekend curfew

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
The Karnataka government has imposed a weekend curfew for two weeks due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. A guideline was issued by the state government to curb the situation of rising cases.
The Technical Advisory Committee has announced fresh restrictions with implementation of a five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and to adhere to Covid-19 rules and norms.
The guidelines will come into force at 10 pm on January 05, 2022 and will remain till January 19, 2022.
Guidelines:
A night curfew will be imposed for the entire state from 10 pm to 5 am.
There will be a weekend curfew from January 7, 2022 (Friday) 10 pm till January 10, 2022 (Monday) 5 am.
Schools and colleges will be closed except for classes 10, 11 and 12, in the Bengaluru urban district. Medical and Para medical colleges will be open.
Cinema halls, pubs, clubs, restaurants, eating places among others will function with 50 per cent seating capacity adhering to Covid-19 norms.
While, marriage functions are permitted with not more than 200 people gathering in open spaces and not more than 100 gatherings in closed space.
All offices will function from Monday to Friday during this period.
Government secretariat will run with officials below the rank of under secretary with 50 per cent strength.
Political rallies and protests are prohibited
Religious places will be allowed for darshans restricted with 50 fully vaccinated persons.
According to the guidelines issued, there shall be intensive surveillance, on the modes of transport (i.e.) air, train and road, in the border of Kerala and Maharashtra and borders of Goa as well.
The state also saw a rise in Omicron cases. State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Tuesday has tweeted that, “149 new #Omicron cases have been confirmed today taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 226.”
