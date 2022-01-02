Amid spike in Covid-19, Karnataka CM Bommai seeks people's cooperation to avoid lockdown

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka and its borders, Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday asked people to cooperate with the government in containing the spread of the disease and avoid lockdown.
He said the officials of districts bordering Maharashtra have directed to be extra-cautious as the neighbouring State is witnessing a spurt in cases.
"Our stand is very clear. In the past, lockdown was imposed. The same should not happen again. For this, we are taking stringent measures. People have to cooperate with us," Bommai told reporters.
Regarding extending night curfew or imposing tough rules, he said it would be decided on either on Monday or Tuesday.
"We have to see how coronavirus is. We saw it increasing in a big way in Bengaluru. We will take a call keeping that in mind," he said.
Expressing concern over the spike in infections across the country, including the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Bommai said he has directed the officials to be extra-careful in the districts such as Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bidar bordering Maharashtra, which is witnessing rise in cases.
Referring to the people coming from other States with rising Covid cases, the Chief Minister said those entering Karnataka would have to be fully vaccinated and they should also possess a negative RT-PCR test report.
"These measures will cause trouble to the travellers but we are doing it keeping in view the public health of people of Karnataka, especially Belagavi," Bommai said.
Elaborating further on the measures taken to contain Covid, Bommai said the government would not only have to impose restrictions but also need to make preparations.
Keeping in mind oxygen shortage last time, the government has now contacted the oxygen plants to supply oxygen to the State, the Chief Minister said adding, the hospitals have been asked to spruce up their oxygen plants and ICU beds.
"I have directed the officials to increase 4,000 more ICU beds in the State. We are also making preparations for adequate medicines," he said.
Stating that the government was also focusing on the vaccination drive, the Chief Minister said vaccinating teenagers from 15-18 years would start from Monday.
Booster doses would be given to those who have co-morbidities, he added.
The Chief Minister's directions comes on a day the State saw another big jump in cases with 1,187 fresh cases and six deaths.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...