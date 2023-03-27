Proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha got adjourned within minutes after the respective Houses assembled on Monday, amidst sloganeering over Adani Group issue and Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

While the Lok Sabha got adjourned till 4 pm, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.

Congress leaders, who were raising slogans over Ràhûl Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha last week, were captured donning black on Monday as part of their attempts to send a “powerful collective message” in protest against disqualification (of Gandhi), and the allegations against the Adani Group.

Last week a Surat Court convicted Ràhûl Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case. A day after this ruling, the Lok Sabha issued a notification stating that the leader was disqualified from the lower House on Friday. Lok Sabha had on Friday passed the Finance Bill 2023 with 64 official amendments.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit