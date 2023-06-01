A judicial commission will be set up under the chairmanship of a retired Chief Justice of a High Court to investigate Manipur violence,

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday winding up his four-day visit of the northeastern State was devasted due to ethnic clashes.

Addressing media, he also stated that six cases on Manipur violence, including five identified from all registered FIRs and one on general conspiracy hatched to create mayhem, will be investigated by a special team of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Among a slew of steps taken by the Home Minister to restore normalcy is also establishing a peace committee under the chairmanship of the Governor of Manipur, in which representatives of all sections will be included.

Expressing deep condolences to the families of victims of violence, Amit Shah appealed to all sections in Manipur to maintain peace, hold discussions and promote harmony, and not pay heed to rumours.

Relief , rehabilitation package

Under the relief and rehabilitation package, ₹10 lakh will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the violence, he told reporters. Government of Manipur and Government of India each will provide ₹5 Lakh which will be transferred through DBT in their bank accounts, he elaborated.

For better and non-partisan coordination, the Minister stated, among all agencies which are working to maintain security in Manipur, an Inter-Agency Unified Command would be set up under the chairmanship of Security Advisor to the State, Kuldiep Singh.

Shah also informed that the trial work on fencing of 10 kms border along the Myanmar and Manipur border has been completed by the Centre, while the tendering process for 80 kms fencing work is also completed. The survey for fencing on the remaining border area is underway, he told the media.

Biometric and eye impressions of people coming from neighbouring countries are also being taken, so that no one can incite violence in the region, Shah insisted.

The Minister cautioned that any kind of violation of the Suspension of Operation Agreement will be dealt with strictly and will be treated as a breach of the agreement. Shah urged the people to surrender their weapons to the police as strict action will be taken against those found possessing them during the combing operation by the police.

The Home Minister said but for the ethnic clashes and violence between two groups that started in Manipur on April 26 the state has been free from bandh, blockade, curfew and violence for last 6 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The past six years are the years of development and peace in the history of Manipur, he added.

