Amit Shah assures CAA will be implemented

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, reiterated the BJP’s poll promise of implementing the Citzenship Amendment Act (CAA) and grant of “citizenship to refugees”, if it was voted to power in West Bengal.

The BJP in its manifesto for Bengal has already promised implementing the CAA in the “very first cabinet meeting”; a stark contrast to Trinamool Congress that has opposed the Act tooth-and-nail.

Although it has been over a year since the new Citizenship Act came into place, rules for the same has not been formulated. The Union Home Minister has time and again repeated that delay in formulation of rules has been due to the pandemic. However, once the vaccination process is complete, rules for CAA will be framed.

On Tuesday, Shah, while speaking at a rally in Gosaba – a rural constituency of South 24 Parganas – reiterated his party’s poll promise of implementing CAA here in Bengal, stopping infiltration; and throwing out the infiltrators.

Gosaba is amongst the last few inhabited islands in the Sunderbans deltaic region and at one time comprised refugees from Bangladesh.

Despite being a Trinamool Congress stronghold, the BJP is trying to make in-roads in the region as it has played on the anti-incumbency factor. It is also breaking away disgruntled Trinamool workers in the region.

Amphan relief laundered

According to Shah, nearly ₹10,000 crore worth of Amphan relief money was allegedly laundered by “Bhatija and Company”, referring to Abhishek Banerjee – the Chief Minister’s nephew and the MP of the region. “Not one paisa of Amphan relief reached the people. Bhatija and Company ate it up. We promise to set-up a SIT and probe scams.,” he said.

Shah promised that Sunderbans will be “a separate district” with an AIIMs and a ₹2-lakh crore fund for development of the region. Later in the day, the Union Home Minister held a rally at Midnapore, as the BJP upped the poll heat in the Sstate. Shah and reiterated his poll promises there. The BJP President, JP Nadda also held a road show at Ghatal.