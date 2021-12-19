Amit Shah dares Maharashtra CM to resign and face elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday dared Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resign from the post of Chief Minister and face assembly elections.

Addressing party workers in Pune, Shah said, “Now, for once ( you) have become CM.I want to convey even today. If you have courage resign and fight. The BJP worker is ready ( to fight)”.

He came down heavily on Uddhav Thackeray, saying that he compromised with Hindutva to get the post of CM. “ In the 2019 elections, I came to Maharashtra. I had discussed with Shiv Sena and made it clear that elections will be fought under Devendra Fadnavis’ leadership, and the post of CM will be with the BJP. But they ( Shiv Sena) compromised and sat in the lap of those with whom they have fought for two generations,” said Shah.

He said that during the 2019 assembly elections, Shiv Sena got votes in the name of PM Narendra Modi and later ditched the alliance partner.

“The Maharashtra government is an auto-rickshaw, and all its three wheels are punctured. It’s a useless government, and BJP workers must take this message to voters,” said Shah.

He appealed to BJP workers to make efforts so that Maharashtra gets a “Pure” BJP government in the State.