Amit Shah has not undergone any fresh Covid-19 test: Official

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 09, 2020 Published on August 09, 2020

Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted that Shah has tested negative for coronavirus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not undergone any fresh Covid-19 test, an official said on Sunday, a clarification which came after BJP’s Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted on the test.

Shah is recuperating at a hospital in Gurgaon after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

A Home Ministry official said when a test will be done, everyone will be informed. He also asked everyone not to speculate on the Home Minister’s health. Soon, Tiwari also deleted his tweet that stated Shah has tested negative for coronavirus.

On August 2, Shah, 55, had announced on his Twitter handle that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

