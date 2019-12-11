National

Amit Shah moves Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday.   -  The Hindu/ Sandeep Saxena

Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

He rejected the charge of vote bank politics, and said that the BJP declared its intention to bring such legislation in its manifesto.

Non-Muslim minorities from three nations (Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan) who came to India after Independence will be given Indian citizenship, he said. "Muslims of India were, are and will remain Indian citizens," Amit Shah said.

India cannot give citizenship to Muslim migrants from world over, the bill only aimed at minorities from 3 nations facing persecution, he said.

