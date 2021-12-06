Amit Shah regrets Nagaland firing, orders SIT probe

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed regret over the Nagaland firing incident and said a Special Investigation Team will probe and submit its report within a month. Shah assured both the Houses of Parliament on Monday that the Centre will keep a close watch on the situation and peace will be ensured. He urged the security agencies to make sure that such incidents do not recur.

He said the State authorities, as a precautionary measure, have imposed prohibitory orders in the affected areas. “The Government of India sincerely regrets this unfortunate incident in Nagaland and offers its deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives,” the Home Minister said.

The Opposition parties had condemned the firing incident. The Congress has sent a delegation to the village to assess the situation. The Left parties said the incident, once again, underlines the need to remove the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the Statute Book.

According to reports, on Saturday, at least 14 civilians were killed and 11 injured in Mon district after security personnel, during an anti-insurgent operation, allegedly opened fire at a pick-up van carrying coal miners. Police has maintained that the incident was an instance of mistaken identity. One defence personnel also died in rioting which followed.

‘Violence follows’

Shah said in the statement that local people, on getting news of the firing, surrounded and attacked the troops and one soldier was killed in the violence while several others were injured.

“The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per law. “Ministry of Home Affairs also deputed additional secretary, in-charge of North East to Kohima wherein he held a meeting with the chief secretary and other senior officers of the State government of Nagaland and senior officers of para-military forces today morning. The situation was reviewed in detail to ensure that normalcy is restored at the earliest,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments on Monday too over the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs. Shah made a similar statement in Rajya Sabha too. A short-term discussion on the situation in the country due to inflation, including the rise in prices of petroleum products could not be taken up due to protests from Opposition benches.

Members suspension issue

Opposition leader in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge said, in a democracy, it is a crime to run the House and start a discussion after suspending 12 members.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the topic was decided by the Opposition. “The Opposition wanted to discuss this and the government has agreed for this discussion. They are talking about democracy and we have agreed for it. Is it not democracy and spirit of the House? We are not running away from debate. We want to debate and discuss price hikes but you are seeing this. This is the hypocrisy of the Opposition,” she said.