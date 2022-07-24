Amit Shah to inaugurate Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate various projects of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority on Sunday, officials said. On Saturday, Shah inaugurated several projects at the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar for smart policing, including an e-FIR system, Integrated Command and Control Centre called `Trinetra.’ He dedicated 10,000 body-worn cameras and 80 new vehicles for the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.

‘Trinetra’ integrates the feed from 7,000 CCTV cameras from different district-level centres as well as 15 drone cameras and 10,000 body-worn cameras of police personnel. The e-FIR system allows the lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) for a vehicle or mobile theft directly through a portal or mobile app without visiting a police station.

Shah had said the number of CCTV cameras under the Trinetra project should not be limited to 7,000, but a system should be created to incorporate the feed of cameras installed at railway stations, private residential societies, ports and pilgrimage sites. “Only then will the ‘suraksha chakra’ conceptualised by the Gujarat government will become ‘sudarshan chakra’ and provide safety to Gujarat,” he had said.