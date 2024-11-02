Gujarat’s largest waste-to-energy plant that can process 1000 metric tonnes of waste daily and can generate 15 Megawatt (MW) of electricity per hour has been set up at Piplaj in Ahmedabad.

This ₹375 crore plant, set up by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) under the PPP mode with Jindal Urban Waste Management Limited, was inaugurated by Union home minister Amit Shah on November 1. The plant utilises RDF-based Martin Reverse Grate Firing Technology, incinerating municipal solid waste in boilers to generate 65 TPH of steam. This steam powers turbines, produces 15 megawatts of electricity per hour, which is then supplied to the power grid.

As on September 30, 2024, Gujarat has 35 MW of installed capacity of waste-to-energy projects. Of this, over 7 MW is grid-connected, while the remaining 28 MW are part of off-grid projects. India has a total of 600 MW of waste-to-energy projects of which a majority 354 MW are off-grid projects. Among the leading states having maximum installed capacity of waste-to-energy projects are Uttar Pradesh (114 MW), Andhra Pradesh (83 MW), Telangana (60 MW) and Maharashtra (60 MW).