AMTZ rolls out indigenous Covid-19 kits; plans ventilators

Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) has launched Covid-19 testing kits.

The kits were formally launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati. AMTZ is now manufacturing 2,000 testing kits per day. This can be scaled up to 25,000 units after the deployment of laser welding equipment.

Starting from April 15 AMTZ will also produce ventilators also. It will start with 3,000 ventilators a month which will soon be scaled up to 5,000 units per month.

AMTZ will not only be able to cater to local demand but also meet the national demand.

About 20 tests can be performed with each kit and it costs ₹1,200 for the government. By May, 7.5 lakh kits will be manufactured and delivered to other States as well. Moreover, the central government has already placed orders for 3,500 ventilators.

“The government is planning to scale up the supply of kits so that 4,000 tests should be conducted a day in the State. DNA, RNA, PCR tests can also be performed using these kits and the result can be seen in 55 minutes,” the government said in a release.

The Naval department has cleared manufacture of a machine that supports 5-6 patients using one ventilator. Such innovations will come up from the MedTech zone in near future. The Industries Department announced that it will be procuring 1,000 Covid-19 kits and 1,000 litres of hand sanitising liquid which the State will distribute.