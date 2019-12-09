National

Anaj mandi fire: Delhi govt didn’t take responsibility seriously, says Puri

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

Days after the Anaj Mandi fire in which 43 people lost their lives in the nation’s capital, the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did not take its responsibility seriously.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Puri said that water, electricity and fire are among the departments which fall under the Delhi government.

Recently,the minister had also tweeted, “All well-meaning and concerned citizens of Delhi, including those who lost their loved ones or were injured in those accidents, want to know what action has Delhi Chief Minister taken on the reports of those inquiries”.

