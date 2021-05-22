Andhra CM writes to PM Modi seeking halt of Covid-19 vaccine supply to pvt hospitals

Taking a critical view of the Centre's present Covid-19 vaccination policy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt supply of vaccines to private hospitals.

As per the present policy, the private hospitals willing to provide vaccination services may procure vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers as vaccine manufacturers are allowed to sell 50 percent of vaccines doses to channels other than Government of India.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister on Saturday, Reddy said the policy decision of the Government of India in this regard to allow private hospitals to directly purchase vaccines is sending out ``wrong signals'' to the people.Due insufficient availability of vaccines under both channels of supply, currently only those who are above 45 years of age are being vaccinated in our State as they are more vulnerable but private hospitals are providing vaccine to those above 18 years as well.

``Due to the price differential offered to them and also the flexibility available to the private hospitals to fix the price of their vaccines, these hospitals are charging as high as 2000/25000 rupees for each dose from the public. This makes these doses one of the costliest in the world and is inviting criticism from the general public. Vaccine is for a public good and ideally it needs to be given free of cost or at least at affordable rates,'' he said.

Shortage

In a situation where there is not enough supply to cater to even the 45+ age group completely, and no possibility of taking up the free vaccination of the 18-44 years for the next few months, it appears ``very unreasonable to allow some private sector hospitals to vaccinate people of all age groups at such exorbitant rates,'' Reddy said

Making available various options to the public to get vaccinated, in both Government and private hospitals, would be a ``good idea'' only if there is surplus supply and availability of vaccines.

In today's situation, where vaccine supply is very limited, providing this option to the private hospitals, where in they charge an exorbitant price, is socially unacceptable and administratively difficult to monitor I request you to kindly look into the matter and dispense with the supply of vaccines to private hospitals,'' the Chief Minister said.

This would give the entire stock available only to both the Central and State Governments which can take up to take up vaccination of all eligible people as per the policies of the both Central and different States,' Reddy added.