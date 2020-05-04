National

Andhra Pradesh allows liquor sale from today; hikes prices by 25 per cent

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on May 04, 2020 Published on May 04, 2020

File photo

Andhra Pradesh Government has allowed the sale of liquor from Monday with a 25 per cent hike in prices.

The decision is seen as a move to ramp up revenue for the state as the hike in liquor price is expected to give an additional income of Rs 4,400 crore the state exchequer. Besides, it also deters some from buying liquor and ensures lower consumption.

The liquor outlets will be opened from 11 am to 7 pm. However, no permission is given to bars. The district collectors have been asked to ensure social distance at the outlets. The shops will be closed if there is over-crowding, according to the guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government too is expected to follow the suit and permit the sale of liquor in the state soon. A decision in this regard is likely to be taken in the State Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on May 5.

Published on May 04, 2020
Andhra Pradesh
distilleries and breweries
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 266 more Covid-19 cases