Andhra Pradesh allows liquor sale from today; hikes prices by 25 per cent

Andhra Pradesh Government has allowed the sale of liquor from Monday with a 25 per cent hike in prices.

The decision is seen as a move to ramp up revenue for the state as the hike in liquor price is expected to give an additional income of Rs 4,400 crore the state exchequer. Besides, it also deters some from buying liquor and ensures lower consumption.

The liquor outlets will be opened from 11 am to 7 pm. However, no permission is given to bars. The district collectors have been asked to ensure social distance at the outlets. The shops will be closed if there is over-crowding, according to the guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government too is expected to follow the suit and permit the sale of liquor in the state soon. A decision in this regard is likely to be taken in the State Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on May 5.