Andhra Pradesh assembly passes Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has on Monday Passed AP Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill 2020 by voice vote on the first day of the session.

The Bill has provisions to check the malpractices in elections, including money power and trimming the election process by expediting the schedule. It also provides for action to be taken even after the election results are announced if irregularities are found.

There was a ruckus in the House as the Opposition tried to object while Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy was tabling the Bill and explaining the salient features.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy intervened to say: ``The Bill was earlier passed by this House and was sent to the Council which has returned it with some amendments. This is the second time the Bill is being tabled in the House, and it is just a formality to get passed.’’

There was no basis for the Opposition to make it an issue and object, the Chief Minister said.

With the Assembly passing for the second time after it was sent back by the Council, its passage was just a `formality’, according to a release,