The Andhra Pradesh Assembly session will commence on November 11, and the State Government will table the budget for the full financial year 2024-25. For the first time in the state’s history, two vote-on-account budgets were presented in the state assembly for the first eight months of the current financial year.
While the first vote-on-account budget of ₹2.86 lakh crore was approved by the assembly for sanction of ₹1.09 lakh crore for the first four months of the fiscal before the general elections, the NDA Government of N Chandrababu Naidu, which won the mandate in the May elections, presented a second vote on the budget for the four months of August to November at the end.
The budget may allocate upwards of ₹3 lakh crore for FY25 to key welfare schemes promised by the NDA, most of which are already being implemented. According to sources, the assembly is also expected to pass a few bills pertaining to the State Government’s new policies.
