Andhra Pradesh bans bauxite mining in tribal areas

The Andhra Pradesh government has cancelled the bauxite mining lease in about 1, 520 hactares in Jarella of Chintapalli agency area in Visakhapatnam district.

The Government Orders to this effect were issued here on Thursday stating that ‘the government hereby revokes the mining lease grant for bauxite in Jarrela of Cintapalli RF, Ananthagiri and Araku of Visakhapatnam district given in favour of Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) for a period of 30 years.

The mining lease was in various parts of the agency area to APMDC which in turn had singed an MoU with private parties but could not carry out the task.

In addition to the stipulated clearance required, the two year period for starting the work too ended in January 2017. The public opinion and mood of the locals was against the mining of bauxite in tribal areas and the work did not commence due to violence and other untoward incidents, a State govt release said.

The stretches and extent of land given by mining are: 113.192 hactres in Ananthagiri RF, 152 hactres in Chitapalli RF, 93.886 in Galikonda of Ananthagiri, 617 hactares, 460 hactares and 85 hactares in Jarrela of Chintapalli aggregating to 1,520 hactres and the Government has revoked all of them through six GOs. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Minister for Tribal Welfare Pushpa Srivani said the CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had kept up his word in banning bauxite mining in tribal areas.