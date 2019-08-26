Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy meets Jal Shakti Minister

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here as part of efforts to iron out issues on certain water projects in the State.

Earlier this month, Jagan wrote to the Centre seeking assistance for proposed scheme to link Godavari and Krishna rivers. This is meant to provide water for irrigation, drinking and to cater to industrial requirements in backward and drought-prone districts.

Emerging from the meeting with Jaganmohan Reddy, Shekhawat said that all efforts will be taken to iron out issues. “We will take a decision in the favour of the State as well as the project.

On Monday, AP Chief Minister is also understood to have met Home Minister Amit Shah. He is said to have had discussions with the Prime Minister’s Office on the pending large infrastructure projects including those at Amaravati.