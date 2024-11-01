Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has on Friday formally launched the supply of three cooking gas cylinders as part of the Super Six promises of the ruling NDA Government.

Three LPG cylinders per year will be supplied free of cost under the scheme which was formally launched under `Deepam 2 in Eedupuram in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the NDA government had kept the promise made to women in the election manifesto on the supply of free cylinders. The Self Help Groups (SHGs) would also be strengthened further, Naidu said adding that efforts were being made to transform more number of women into entrepreneurs’.

The State Government had already kept the promise of increase in welfare pensions and about 64 lakh were receiving their monthly pension promptly on the first of every month. The pensioners could also avail the options of drawing pension once in three months without any fears, he added.

The State Government had already handed over the subsidy amount to the representatives of Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil Corporation at the first block in the State Secretariat for the implementation of the scheme. The total expenditure for the scheme has been pegged at ₹2,684 crore per annum.

An amount of ₹876 excluding the Central subsidy of ₹25, spent for the cylinder will be credited to the personal account of all the beneficiaries in just 48 hours after purchasing the cylinder.