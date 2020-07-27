Andhra Pradesh crosses ₹1-lakh mark in Covid-19 cases

With an addition of 6,051 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 virus cases in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the one-lakh mark.

According to a bulletin released by the government on Monday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the State now stands at 1,02,349 out of which 51,701 are active cases.

With 43,127 tests conducted since Sunday, the total number of tests conducted by the State reached 16,86,446 even as 40 patients succumbed. The East Godavari District and Guntur have the highest number of positve cases in the past one day at 1,210 and 744 respectively.

AP’S Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, told newspersons in a press conference held in Vijayawada that there were 20 labs conducting tests in the State at the moment.

The government was taking steps to recruit about 17,000 medical and health professionals in various roles to augment medical infrastructure, he added.