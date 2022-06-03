Andhra Pradesh: Gas leak from chemical factory leaves many women sick

Over 100 women working in the Brandix SEZ in Achyutapuram near Visakhapatnam have fallen sick after inhaling ammonia, leaked from the nearby Porus chemical factory.

According to the district officials, about 100 women in an apparel unit developed symptoms of headache, vomiting and a few fainted after inhaling the gas. “Treatment has been provided to them and all are out of danger,’‘ said an official.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed concern over the incident and directed the officials to provide relief to the affected and conduct an enquiry into the mishap. He also directed the State’s Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath to visit the accident site.

“The officials informed that the situation has stabilised after evacuation of women workers , and those fallen ill were out of danger. A probe on the ammonia leak has already been initiated,’‘ the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Brandix is spread over 1,000 acres and the campus has another firm called Seeds Apparel India. About 1,800 people are working in the company.