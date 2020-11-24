Andhra Pradesh gearing up for Covid vaccine distribution

iPhone 12 set to become most popular of the line-up
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for storage and distribution of Covid-19 vaccine which is expected to be ready over the next few months.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held a review meeting with officials after the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked them to focus on methods to be followed on storage and distribution of the vaccine.
He directed the officials to focus on the infrastructure facilities required for refrigeration and to prepare an action plan on storing the vaccine at optimum temperature, as well as transporting it to remote areas.
The officials have also been directed to collect technical information on the vaccine-related issues and also take relevant data from various companies and conduct a study on it. The Chief Minister said a review meeting should be held in vaccine-related matters, according to a release.
Meanwhile, the state government has reported 1,085 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last twenty-four hours.
According to a bulletin released on Tuesday, out of 65,101 samples tested, 1,085 have been tested positive while 1,390 have recovered completely. So for 97,27,321 samples have been tested in the state.
With eight patients succumbed to the pandemic since Tuesday, the total number of the deceased has gone up to 6,956, the bulletin said.
