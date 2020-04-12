Andhra Pradesh government begins process for Phase 1 of Water Grid programme

Andhra Pradesh Government has set in motion the process for the first phase of the Water Grid programme with Rs 12,308 crore.

The tenders for the first project will be sent for judicial preview before April 16, the State government said in a release issued here on Sunday.

The first phase of the project will be implemented in six districts of the State including Uddhanam, Palanadu and the coastal regions which have scarcity for drinking water.

As part of the first phase funds have been allocated to East Godavari District (Rs 3960 crore), West Godavari (Rs 3670 crore), Srikakulam (Rs 700 crore), Guntur (Rs 2665 crore), Prakasam (Rs 833 crore), YSR Kadapa (Rs 480 crore).

The Water Grid project has been envisaged by the State government with an estimated outlay of Rs 57,622 crore to make address the paucity of safe drinking water in the state in next 30 years.