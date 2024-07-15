Andhra Pradesh Government will soon introduce a new Act to prevent illegal land-grabbing on the lines of the Gujarat Act, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“The onus of establishing ownership will be on the land-grabbers in the new Act but not the original owners,’‘ Naidu said while coming down heavily on the Land Entitlement Act of the previous YSR Congress government in the State.

He was speaking while making a presentation on the key points of a white paper on ‘the state of the natural resources and their looting’ during the YSRCP rule in Amaravati on Monday. The white paper found illegal financial gains to the tune of ₹9,750 crore in the last five years.

Land scams

“There were many irregularities in the leases of mining, quarrying including violations of first come - first serve norm, allowing private agencies and bringing officers of their choice on deputation during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP),’‘ Naidu said.

The YSRCP Government ruthlessly looted natural resources and did not even spare forests and mineral deposits in the State, Naidu alleged.

“In Visakhapatnam, Ongole and Chittoor, lands of many private individuals were grabbed by illegal means. A total of 13,800 acres were illegally handed over to the YSR Congress Party leaders,’‘ he added.