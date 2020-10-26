Andhra Pradesh govt bans liquor from other states

Andhra Pradesh Government has on Monday banned liquor from other states. Transportation of liquor from across state borders will only be permitted with proper permits and taxation.

According to a Government Order issued last year an individual is only allowed a maximum of three bottles in case of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Foreign Liquor and Beer without permit or payment of applicable taxes.

``It has come to the notice of the state government that in a large number of cases, liquor from outside the State is being transported into Andhra Pradesh without payment of duty, fees, etc. This is not only resulting in the loss of revenue to the state exchequer but also the transport of liquor through non-duty paid means,'' the order said.

Those violate the order and engage in illegal transport of liquor into the State from outside will attract punishment, according to the act.