Andhra Pradesh: Govt to promote students in 6-9th grades without exams

Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to do away with annual examinations for the students of class 6th to class 9th in view of coronavirus threat and lockdown.

In a review meeting of education department chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Thursday, it has been decided to promote students of these classes to the next class on the basis of attendance alone.

A decision on class 10th examinations, which have already been postponed, will be taken on March 31 after reviewing the situation, according to a government release.