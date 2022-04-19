Andhra Pradesh: Grasim to commission Chlor-Alkali unit on April 21

Grasim Industrial Limited will commission its Chlor-Alkali manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh at Balabhadrapuram village in Biccavolu Mandal of East Godavari district on April 21.

The new facility, first of its kind in the State, would be formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, according to Gudivada Amarnath, Minister for Industries & IT.

In a statement, the Minister said, the company had invested ₹2,700 crore in the caustic soda unit and agreed to employ 75 per cent locals. Grasim Industries would provide direct employment to 1,300 and indirectly employ 1,150 people.

The Grasim industries has used advanced technologies to prevent contamination of underground water and has included a combined water treatment-cum-effluent treatment and recycle plant with zero liquid discharge facility, he said .