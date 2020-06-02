Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses petition against order seeking to curb false reports in media

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed a writ petition challenging the government order that enables action against publications or television channels which publish or telecast baseless and false reports to malign the image of the State government.

The State Government had issued GO 2430 to this effect on October 30, 2019.

Enabling order

The Information and Public Relations department, respondent in the case, submitted to the High Court that the GO was aimed at authorising respective heads of departments to issue rejoinders or book cases wherever needed against the publications or television channels which publish or telecast fake news damaging the image of the State government.

The GO was not solely aimed at taking criminal action against the publications or television channels.

The respondent further brought to the notice of the High Court the GO can, in no way, be construed as curbing freedom of press or throwing impediment in collection of news.

The High Court concurred with the argument of the respondent, the Information and Public Relations department, and dismissed the petition stating that the High Court need not interfere at this juncture.

It observed that the media should adhere to the Press Council of India guidelines while publishing or telecast of any news item.

The High Court ruled that the jurisdictional courts can take up matters relating to the action to be initiated by the State government under GO 2430.