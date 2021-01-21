Andhra Pradesh HC gives nod to conduct gram panchayat polls in State

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
In a setback to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday gave the green signal to conduct gram panchayat elections in four phases from February 5.
The Division Bench of the High Court, headed by Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, struck down the order of a single judge delivered on January 11 suspending the election schedule announced by State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar.
Also read: AP CM lays foundation stone for setting up IRMA
The Division Bench allowed the SEC’s appeal against the single judge’s order and asked the Commission to conduct the gram panchayat elections in a hassle-free manner.
On January 8, the SEC announced the schedule for conduct of elections to gram panchayats in four phases beginning February 5, even as the State government contended that holding elections would not be possible in view of the Covid-19vaccination programme.
Notification for the first phase is scheduled to be issued on January 23.
Also read: AP High Court quashes ordinance, reinstates Ramesh Kumar as SEC
Reacting to the Division Bench’s order, the SEC said the Commission would conduct the gram panchayat elections as per schedule. He said the government assured the Court that it would cooperate with the Commission for the smooth conduct of the polls.
A meeting would soon be called with the Chief Secretary, district Collectors and SPs on poll arrangements, Ramesh Kumar added.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...