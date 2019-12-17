Andhra Pradesh: Jaganmohan Reddy moots ‘three capital cities’ idea

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has mooted the idea of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh while participating in a debate Amaravati on the last day of the winter session on Tuesday.

He said that at least Rs 1 lakh crore interest-free loan would be required to develop the Amaravati area alone, and that is not the solution. “A country like South Africa has three capitals, and we need to think along those innovative lines. We can have the legislative capital at Amaravati, the executive capital at Visakhapatnam and the judicial capital at Kurnool by setting up the capital there,” he said.

“Decentralisation is the need of the hour, and the entire State can be developed,” he remarked.

He said the State government had appointed an expert committee under the leadership of GN Rao, a retired IAS official, to consult the public, study the issue and come up with recommendations. “We are expecting the report soon. We will take a final call then,” he said.

‘Excuses’

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the idea was to kill Amaravati as the State’s capital. He said the new Government was not serious about developing Amaravati and that it was finding all sorts of excuses to stall its development.

Further, Naidu alleged that Amaravati was deliberately being projected mischievously as belonging to one caste or one region, and not as that of the entire State.