Andhra Pradesh: Jaganmohan Reddy moots ‘three capital cities’ idea

Realme ends 2019 with Realme X2 for good measure
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has mooted the idea of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh while participating in a debate Amaravati on the last day of the winter session on Tuesday.
He said that at least Rs 1 lakh crore interest-free loan would be required to develop the Amaravati area alone, and that is not the solution. “A country like South Africa has three capitals, and we need to think along those innovative lines. We can have the legislative capital at Amaravati, the executive capital at Visakhapatnam and the judicial capital at Kurnool by setting up the capital there,” he said.
“Decentralisation is the need of the hour, and the entire State can be developed,” he remarked.
He said the State government had appointed an expert committee under the leadership of GN Rao, a retired IAS official, to consult the public, study the issue and come up with recommendations. “We are expecting the report soon. We will take a final call then,” he said.
Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the idea was to kill Amaravati as the State’s capital. He said the new Government was not serious about developing Amaravati and that it was finding all sorts of excuses to stall its development.
Further, Naidu alleged that Amaravati was deliberately being projected mischievously as belonging to one caste or one region, and not as that of the entire State.
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Demand forecast for next year is bleak while supply from China is expected to be stable
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...