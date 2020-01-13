Andhra Pradesh likely to have three Regional Zones

As it attempts to repeal the Capital Region Development Authority (CDRA) of Amaravathi, the Andhra Pradesh Government is contemplating to bring out a law that proposes decentralised development of all regions.

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government, whose decision to relocate the executive capital to Visakhapatnam and the State’s High Court to Kurnool, is working on a Decentralisation and Equal Development of All Regions Act, 2020, according to sources.

It proposes to divide the State into three zones, with each zone having a board consisting of nine members to oversee the growth objectives for the respective zones.

The Chief Minister will be the ex-officio Vice-Chairman of the board, while at least one Member of Parliament, two members of the State legislature (elected), four other members from that zone (nominated by the state government) will be members of the Board.

Each zone will have a full-time secretary, who will be nominated by the Government. A Principal Secretary rank officer will be considered for the post.

With an aim to “provide for the decentralisation of governance and equal development of all the regions”, the government seeks to establish various state organs, departments, instrumentalities at different centres in the different zones for ensuring equal and closer participation of people of all regions.

Sources said that the government will notify a seat of authority in each such zone.