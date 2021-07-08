Andhra Pradesh PAC Chairman asks Governor to order audit of Finance dept

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Andhra Pradesh Public Accounts Committee Chairman Payyavula Keshav on Thursday requested Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to order a full-fledged audit of the state Finance department, alleging that large sums in excess of ₹41,000 crore remained unaccounted for.
The PAC Chairman met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada. He submitted a memorandum in this regard, attaching a letter written by the Principal Accountant General to the Principal Finance Secretary on the gross discrepancies in the accounts for 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial years.
"Large sums of money, to the extent of ₹41,043 crore, have not been accounted for as per the codal provisions. It appears that the said amount is being transferred or withdrawn in gross violation of Andhra Pradesh Treasury Code," Keshav, a TDP MLA, told the Governor.
He said such gross violations need to be checked on an emergency basis.
Or else, the violation of established procedures, codes, norms, rules and regulations might escalate in future, giving rise to huge-scale misappropriation of funds, the PAC Chairman apprehended.
Keshav sought a thorough audit to bring out the 'irregularities' and avoid future risks.
In the letter to the Principal Finance Secretary S S Rawat, Principal Accountant General Lata Mallikarjuna said they had noticed that 10,806 bills involving ₹41,043.08 crore were drawn under the special bill category without adhering to codal provisions.
The bills did not have any classification details, drawing and disbursing officer, beneficiary details, sanction or vouchers.
"Due to non-availability of the details for the said amount, the genuineness of the claims is susceptible of verification.
This depicts defective internal controls in the system of processing payments," the PAG noted.
She sought urgent remedial measures and plugging the loopholes in the system, considering the magnitude of the amount and the likely risks.
She stressed that strict enforcement of codal provisions to avoid such unusual drawals was required.
Of the total payments pointed out by the PAG, over ₹40,000 crore were made under the head AP Capital Region through 3,667 bills during the year 2020-21.
Later, talking to reporters, the PAC Chairman wondered if some offices were ran to the government.
"The government should answer how ₹41,000 crore went unaccounted for. Has it happened by mistake or deliberate choice?" he asked.
That there were no accounts available for such huge amounts could not be a mistake, Keshav remarked.
"I hope the Governor will not remain indifferent," he summed up.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...