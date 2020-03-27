National

Andhra Pradesh registers second local transmission case; COVID-19 tally goes up to 12

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on March 27, 2020 Published on March 27, 2020

Andhra Pradesh has reported its second local transmission case in Visakhapatnam. While this is the fourth positive case in Visakhapatnam, the total number of positive cases in the State has gone up to 12 as on Friday.

So far, 384 samples have been tested in the State. Out of these, 317 showed negative results and 12 were positive cases (including today's case). Results are awaited for 54 cases. The total number of foreign returnees under surveillance are 28,028. Out of these, 27929 are under home isolation and 99 have been hospitalised.

Published on March 27, 2020
coronavirus
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sub-collector jumps quarantine in Kerala, case registered