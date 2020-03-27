Andhra Pradesh registers second local transmission case; COVID-19 tally goes up to 12

Andhra Pradesh has reported its second local transmission case in Visakhapatnam. While this is the fourth positive case in Visakhapatnam, the total number of positive cases in the State has gone up to 12 as on Friday.

So far, 384 samples have been tested in the State. Out of these, 317 showed negative results and 12 were positive cases (including today's case). Results are awaited for 54 cases. The total number of foreign returnees under surveillance are 28,028. Out of these, 27929 are under home isolation and 99 have been hospitalised.