Andhra Pradesh reports 2,765 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 09, 2021

Active cases now stands at 16,422

Rapid increase of new Covid-19 cases is continuing in Andhra Pradesh with detection of 2,765 new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

As per a bulletin released by the State government on Friday, out of 31,892 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 2,765 tested positive.

Eleven patients had succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

The new Covid cases have outpaced the number of recoveries as 1,245 people have been discharged after complete cure since Saturday, according to the bulletin.

The total number of active cases now stands at 16,422 in the State.

Published on April 09, 2021

