Andhra Pradesh reports 545 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

Andhra Pradesh is continuing to witness a drop in new Covid19 cases. The state government has reported 545 new Covod-19 positive cases in the last twenty-four hours.

According to a bulletin released on Monday, out of 47,130 samples tested, 545 have been tested positive while 1,390 have recovered completely. So for 96,62,220 samples have been tested in the state.

With ten patients succumbing to the pandemic since Tuesday, the total number of the deceased has gone up to 6,948, the bulletin said.